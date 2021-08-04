I Try To Play Challenging And Learning Characters: Aadhya Anand

Actress Aadhya Anand has recently carved a niche for herself in the industry with the Netflix show ‘Bombay Begums’. Let us tell you that in this show, he has played the character of Shai Irani, which has been well-liked by the audience. Well, the show depicts the story of five different women. Where every phase of his life is beautifully portrayed.

At the same time, you can give the title of Beauty with Brain to Aadhya Anand. Do you know that he has always given priority to his education along with his acting? Aadhya has not only worked on the national OTT platform, but also in movies and TV shows. Some of these notable films include ‘A Yellow Bird’ and Utter, which have received critical acclaim from film critics. Not only this, ‘A Yellow Bird’ also made it to the Cannes Film Festival.

Aadhya continues to be a fan favorite by continuing her work in various cinema and TV shows in Singapore. Also, Aadhya Anand has played important roles in National and International award winning TV shows ‘Lion Mums’ 2 & 3, Menontoo International 2, Word Whiz, Slime Pit.

Talking about his journey, he started his career as a child artist at the age of 16. To this in an interview she politely replies, “I am very interested in playing different characters, learning different languages ​​and learning new skills. When I talk about Bombay Begums, her cast was the most interesting. I was one of those iconic actors. who constantly encouraged me to give my best. At the same time, Singapore cinema has taught me a lot. I always try to play challenging characters, which teaches me a lot.”

The OTT platform has given an excellent platform to all the professionally trained theater artistes. If we see, these artists have great skills to perform in front of a live audience. To this, Aadhya said, “It creates a great atmosphere for young actors like me and Bombay Begums has been a wonderful opportunity for me. I am always grateful for the fact that whatever roles I get, I have Singaporeans to play.” It is because of films. I am forever grateful to the Singapore film industry for allowing an actress my age to play some extraordinary roles.”

It is difficult for actors to play a character on screen and live their life. But on the other hand, such roles are more challenging to play, and Aadhya loves these challenges. Well, Aadhya is very keen to choose the role of two upcoming big projects in her portfolio.