I want to taste the AI-designed flavor

When I cook, I usually just Google a recipe or try one on the fly. But in the future, it’s possible that artificial intelligence could help me prepare meals or assist chefs as they write their next cookbook or design a menu. in today’s time Vergecast In the AI ​​episode, we explore the world of AI product design – How far can AI go to help humans design smell and taste? For that discussion, we chat with Frederic Durinck, the founder of ScentTronix, which is part software, part hardware and strives to create customizable perfumes based on individual people. We also talk to Michael Spanger, COO of Sony AI, about how Sony is helping chefs create recipes and enhance flavors.

Finally, we take it a step further and ask if it is possible for a computer to finally smell and taste. We all get to know about the e-nose together! Associate Professor Saket Navlakha at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory guides us through the worlds of algorithms, AI and smell. (Thanks to Fruit Fly for their work.) Watch the episode below, and stay tuned with us Vergecast Every week for all the tech talk you need to hear.