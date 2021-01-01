I was cheated – when Krushna Abhishek spoke on marriage with Kashmera, told after two months there was a plan for a breakup

Famous comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek and actress Kashmira Shah married in America hiding from family members. The news of the marriage of both was also received by the family members through the media. This information was given by Kashmira Shah herself in her interview. Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek also talked about their marriage on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where the actor said that after all the rituals and rituals, I came to know that we are married. Along with this, Krishna Abhishek told that when he came into the relationship, he had plans to break up after two months.

Talking about marriage on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah said, “We got married after running away from home. It was in the year 2012 and at that time we did a reality show together. But I didn’t have any particular desire to get married and neither did they.”

Talking about this, Krushna Abhishek further said, “Kashmira took me with me to America and took me there and said that there is some surprise for you. I was prepared and taken away and all his friends were also present. There was a priest present, whatever he was saying, I could not understand the things.

Sharing the anecdote related to the marriage, Krushna Abhishek further said, “I was matching his yes to yes. In no time, the pastor said, “Okay, now you guys are married.” I felt that his worship was going on. Regarding this matter of the actor, Parmeet Sethi interrupted and said that you have been cheated.

Replying to his words, Krishna Abhishek said, “Sir, there was deception, but where would I run in the forests there.” Krushna Abhishek had told on Kapil’s show that when their relationship started, he and Kashmera Shah were not too serious for each other and they had plans to breakup after two months.



Let us inform that Archana Puran Singh had also told on Kapil Sharma’s show that she and Parmeet Sethi had married after running away from home. While sharing the anecdote related to the marriage, the actress had told that she had gone out to find Pandit in the middle of the night.





