I was completely broke after the end of my relationship with Salman – the actress who was once a girlfriend revealed

When Somi saw Salman’s first film Maine Pyar Kiya, she fell madly in love with him. After that she left everything and came to Mumbai from America.

The relationship between Salman Khan and Somi Ali is not hidden from anyone in the world. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following since the beginning of his career. His film Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. After this his fans had reached millions across the world. Salman’s love was such that at the age of just 16, Somi Ali gave him heart.

The photo used to keep in the wallet: Recently, Somi shared a chat with Free Press Journal and told that she was 16 years old when she saw Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya and decided to marry Salman. Salman was her first crush. She told that she used to keep Salman Khan’s photo in her wallet. When she came to India, Salman Khan’s next film Baaghi was released. Salman had become a megastar from the very beginning of his career.

Said about marriage in flight: Somy Ali also entered Bollywood and worked in a film with Salman Khan. Somi has told some stories of the beginning of the love relationship of Somi and Salman Khan. He said that when he was going to Nepal, Salman was sitting next to him, seeing Salman, he hid his photo. He said that I have come to India to marry you. After listening to Somi, Salman replied that I already have a lover. Despite all this, our relationship started a year later when I turned 17.

Salman said I love you: Somi told that when Salman told her I love you, she was 17 years old at that time. She was surprised to hear the expression of love for Salman in Teen Age. Somi told that her relationship with Salman lasted for ten years, during which she used to visit Salman’s house.

When Somi broke down completely: Praising his family, Somi said that Salman’s parents are very good and got to learn a lot by visiting their house. There is no discrimination on the basis of religion. Recently, while interacting with Zoom, he said that Salman has cheated on him. After ending my relationship with him, I was completely broke and went back to India. After ending my relationship with Salman, I went back to America where I work with an NGO named No More Tears.