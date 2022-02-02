I was not absent working for party, BSP chief Mayawati kicks off campaign from Agra Mayawati spoke on the question of her absence

Elections are very near and Mayawati was out of limelight till now. Along with the opposition, the public was also questioning that where is Mayawati till now? Today Mayawati herself came forward to answer this question. BSP supremo held first election rally in Agra today. He said that the companions of the media who ask where is Behenji? So I want to say that Behenji was busy in strengthening her party.

In her first rally for the UP assembly elections, Mayawati claimed that the people were unhappy in all the governments, only the people were happy in her government and will remain happy in future. On Wednesday, he lashed out at the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party and called them anti-Dalit, a party of goons and a party that spread hatred.

Mayawati alleged that the Congress was doing drama to woo the poor and downtrodden. The rule of goons, crooks, mafia and looters remains in the SP government. There has always been tension and hatred in the name of religion in the BJP government.

Describing the media as casteist, Mayawati claimed that our party is contesting the assembly elections on its own and will form the government with absolute majority. All media claims will be proved wrong once again as in 2007.

Accusing the Congress of being opposed to Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backward Classes, he said – While in power at the Center, the Congress did not honor Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna. Nor did it implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission on the reservation of backward classes. He said that BSP implemented these recommendations through its hard struggle and efforts.

Attacking the SP government, Mayawati said that due to the SP government, Dalits and OBCs are treated step-motherly at every level. When he came to power, he changed the districts named after Dalits and other saints and great men in our government.

Targeting the BJP government, the BSP leader said that their agenda is to implement the casteist, capitalist and narrow views of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. BJP government always creates atmosphere of tension and hatred in the name of religion. Dalit society and women are not safe at all in this government.

The BSP supremo said that due to the wrong economic policies of the BJP, poverty, unemployment and inflation are increasing. The way the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced just before the elections, it seems that it will increase again as soon as the elections are over.