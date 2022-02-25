I was silent but… Javed Akhtar said about Alia’s acting in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, people started making such comments

Javed Akhtar has made a tweet praising Alia Bhatt’s acting in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is becoming very viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in the news these days for her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress is fiercely engaged in the promotion of this film, she is leaving no stone unturned for it. At the same time, lyricist Javed Akhtar is seen praising the actress for this film. Actually Javed Akhtar has made a tweet, in which he has praised Alia Bhatt’s acting in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Recently, Javed Akhtar tweeted on his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘I have never exaggerated praising Alia Bhatt as an actress but after watching ‘Gangu Bai…’ I realized , I was wrong. I was silent till now, that is beyond any compliment. What a performance.

At the same time, after this tweet of Javed Akhtar, users are commenting in various ways. Users say that now Javed has also started promoting the film. Due to this, a user named Shadab wrote in the comment ‘Oh you are promoting this film, you say that Alia is doing a great job, in my opinion her acting is not that great’.

Another user said ‘As an atheist you are, Alia is such a great actress’. So someone took fun of him and said ‘Why am I remembering this thing at 1 o’clock in the night’.

I have never spared any superlative while praising Alia Bhatt as an actor but after watching “ Gangu bai … “ I realized that actually I was making understatements . She is beyond any superlative. What a performance !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 24, 2022

On the other hand, a user named Suman Sareen has asked him, ‘Namaskar sir, what is your stand on the killing of Harsh in Karnataka?’ Get the actor to do good work and because of which you were also forced to change your thinking.

On the other hand, a user named Vaibhav Devangan expressed concern over the war going on in Russia-Ukraine and said ‘Tell… And this film is glorifying him. Firstly, this film itself is wrong if it is a real life story.