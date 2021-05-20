‘I Was Surrounded by Death’: Gaza Father Is Rescued, Emerging to Grief

GAZA CITY — Riad Ishkontana had promised his youngsters that their constructing on Al Wahida Avenue was protected, although for Zein, his 2-year-old son, the thunder of the airstrikes spoke louder than his reassurances.

The Israelis had by no means bombed the neighborhood earlier than, he informed them. Theirs was a snug, tranquil space by Gaza Metropolis requirements, full of pros and retailers, nothing army. The explosions have been nonetheless far-off. To assuage all of them, he began calling dwelling “the home of security.”

Mr. Ishkontana, 42, tried to consider it, too, although round them the loss of life toll was climbing — not by inches, however by leaps, by housefuls, by households.

He was nonetheless telling the kids about their home of security all the way in which up till after midnight early Sunday morning, when he and his spouse have been watching extra plumes of grey smoke rising from Gaza on TV. She went to put the 5 youngsters to mattress. For all his makes an attempt at comforting them, the household felt safer sleeping all collectively within the boys’ room in the course of the third-floor condo.