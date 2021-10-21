I was the first to introduce Amitabh Bachchan to hit directors; Salim Khan said while referring to ‘Zanjeer’

Salim Khan had told in an interview that I had first introduced Amitabh Bachchan to Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. After that something like this happened.

Amitabh Bachchan has acted in many hit films in his career, but ‘Zanjeer’ proved to be a milestone in his career. Even before this, Amitabh had worked in many films. These films did not perform well at the box office. Zanjeer was written by Salim Khan. He had told that Javed Akhtar had no contribution in the character and screenplay of this film. Rather, he was not even a partner at that time.

In an earlier interview, Salim Khan tells ‘ETC’, ‘The concept of the angry young man image of Zanjeer was completely mine. Even Javed Akhtar was not my partner when I wrote this film. Javed became my partner after this film was sold. I am sure that if you ask him himself, he will tell you that he had no such contribution in this. But till date people think that this film is of Salim-Javed.

Amitabh got the film: Salim Khan says, ‘If Amitabh Bachchan does not remember, then I want to remind him that he had two superhit films with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra and I wrote both these films. I was the first to introduce Amitabh Bachchan to Manmohan Desai at the Juhu Hotel. At that time I went to the hotel to discuss the script of the film Chacha Bhatija. Prakash Mehra was shooting for the film Pyaar Ki Kahani in Rajkamal during that time. I called Amitabh on the sets and introduced him to Prakash Mehra.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had decided to separate in the year 1982. The pair of both have given not one but many hit films to Hindi cinema. It includes the names of Sholay, Don and Mr. India. Sharing an anecdote, Salim Khan had said, ‘Once I was sitting with Javed sahib, he suddenly said that I want to separate, then I thought he wanted to do something different, but when he said that I want to work. Wanting to separate, I was shaken. I said you should have told earlier and came out of that room.’