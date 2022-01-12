‘I wish Yogi ji could make a rule to run bulldozers at the homes of those who left the party…’ After the resignation of the ministers, people are taunting like this

‘I wish Yogi ji could make a rule to run bulldozers at the homes of those who left the occasion…’ After the resignation of the ministers, people are taunting like this

Earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, a stampede-like scenario is seen in the Yogi authorities. After Swami Prasad Maurya, now one other minister Dara Singh Chauhan has introduced to go away the occasion. He despatched his resignation to the Governor accusing the Yogi authorities of neglecting the Dalits and Backward. After the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a tweet appealed to him to rethink his choice. On this tweet of Maurya, people began making enjoyable of him.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on Twitter that ‘It hurts if any member of the household goes astray, I’d solely urge the revered dignitaries that they are going to be harmed by boarding a sinking boat. Elder brother Shri Dara Singh ji, you need to rethink your choice. After this tweet of Keshav Prasad Maurya, people began surrounding BJP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

A person named Nitin wrote that if BJP offers place and status by bringing people of different occasion then it should occur. Had the BJP taken ahead its employees with integrity and loyalty over the years, nobody would have left the occasion, however the occasion would have been stronger. Depend on exterior rubbish. By no means encourage your employee.

Senior journalist Sanjay Sharma has written that even the backward society feels unhappy even after seeing your situation! I do not know whether or not you mentioned that whereas having tea with Modi ji that day or not that your CM’s Thakurism has ruined your occasion’s fleet! If Yogi ji had understood, then there wouldn’t have been such a stampede in your occasion!

Even after seeing your situation, the backward society feels unhappy! I do not know whether or not you mentioned that whereas consuming tea with Modi ji that day or not that your CM’s Thakurism has ruined your occasion’s fleet! If Yogi ji had understood, then there wouldn’t have been such a stampede in your occasion! https://t.co/IytbwMTNLE — Sanjay sharma (@Editor__Sanjay) January 12, 2022

A person named Dr. Kumar Mangalam wrote that if any member of the household goes astray, the elders of the occasion ought to go away their satisfaction and introspect on their coverage and intentions. I’d simply request that nobody rides a sinking boat… you additionally come, you may be welcome.

A Twitter person named Tarun Sharma wrote that Keshav Prasad Maurya has turn out to be the father of a daughter who celebrates the impolite fufas. Kin have turn out to be indignant even earlier than marriage. Responding to a person named Sarvesh Mishra, he mentioned that I’d say that you simply must also go away BJP. Imagine me, if Keshav Maurya ji goes to one other occasion, then he’ll turn out to be Deputy Chief Minister in true sense.

A person named Syed Haider wrote that this is the work left for you. Asking the colleagues leaving the occasion since yesterday to assume as soon as once more. good rattling. Now nobody will come. A person named Rohin Kumar mentioned that the Deputy Chief Minister has to tweet this factor! On whose shoulder is the gun being held? A person named Anupam Tiwari wrote that I wish Yogi ji could make such a rule that if somebody immediately leaves the occasion and runs away, bulldozer will run at his home. Did not have to see this day.

Allow us to let you know that a day earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya had introduced to go away the occasion, even then Keshav Prasad Maurya had appealed to rethink the choice by tweeting equally. Allow us to inform that in his letter to the Governor, Dara Singh Chouhan has mentioned that “As the Minister of Forest, Atmosphere and Animal Horticulture in the cupboard of Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I labored wholeheartedly for the betterment of my division, however the authorities was backward. I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cupboard, being damage by the grossly neglectful angle of the downtrodden, downtrodden, farmers and unemployed youth in addition to enjoying with the reservation of the backward and downtrodden.

