iaf afcat Admission Card 2022: IAF AFCAT Admission Card 2022: Air Force AFCAT Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here, Find Out When The Exam Will Be Taken – iaf afcat Admission Card 2022 Downloaded at afcat.cdac.in and Exam Dates Here

AFCAT 01/2022 will be conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam (AFCAT exam date) will be held between 12 February to 14 February 2022. A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online registration was submitted from 01 December to 30 December 2021. You can see below how to download the ticket.
IAF AFCAT Admission Card: Learn how to download Admission Card
Step 1: First visit the official website of the Air Force afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘AFCAT Admit Card 2022’.
Step 3: Log in here by entering the required details like Email ID, Password and Security PIN.
Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a print and keep it with you for exam day.
Candidates should check their name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photo and signature etc. after downloading the admission card. The entire instruction should be read carefully to avoid any inconvenience.
Post details
SSC- 77 posts
AE- 129 posts
Administration- 51 posts
Accts- 21 posts
Lgs- 39 posts
Total vacancies – 317 posts
