iaf afcat Admission Card 2022: IAF AFCAT Admission Card 2022: Air Force AFCAT Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here, Find Out When The Exam Will Be Taken – iaf afcat Admission Card 2022 Downloaded at afcat.cdac.in and Exam Dates Here

The Indian Air Force has issued tickets for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2022 cycle. Candidates who had applied for this exam can now check and download their Admission Card (IAF AFCAT 01/2022 Admission Card) by visiting the official website of Air Force (IAF) at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.AFCAT 01/2022 will be conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam (AFCAT exam date) will be held between 12 February to 14 February 2022. A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online registration was submitted from 01 December to 30 December 2021. You can see below how to download the ticket.

CISF Constable Jobs 2022: Bumper Recruitment of CISF Constable, Apply for 12th Pass, Over 1100 Posts

IAF AFCAT Admission Card: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Air Force afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘AFCAT Admit Card 2022’.

Step 3: Log in here by entering the required details like Email ID, Password and Security PIN.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a print and keep it with you for exam day.

Candidates should check their name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photo and signature etc. after downloading the admission card. The entire instruction should be read carefully to avoid any inconvenience.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Passed 10th, Salary up to Rs. 69100, Recruitment for Workshop Staff

Post details

SSC- 77 posts

AE- 129 posts

Administration- 51 posts

Accts- 21 posts

Lgs- 39 posts

Total vacancies – 317 posts

Direct link to download Air Force Common Admission Test Admit Card

Official website