IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: download IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 for second cycle at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT Admit Card 2021 for Phase II. The written exam is scheduled to be held on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. Candidates who have applied for IAF AFCAT 02/2021 exam can download their admit card from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 is now available for download through candidate’s login. It is advised that candidates should check the given information like name, date of birth, gender, photograph, signature etc. on the admit card.

Candidates must read the complete instructions printed on the admit card which are to be followed strictly. Follow these steps to download IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Download with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Indian Air Force afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Candidate’s Login’ available in top menu of the homepage and select AFCAT 02/2021′ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter email id, password and captcha code to login.

Step 4: View and download IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021.

Step 5: Take a printout of IAF AFCAT 02/2021 Admit Card for future reference.

Earlier, IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 was scheduled to release on August 9, 2021. However, due to some reasons the process got delayed. The duration of AFCAT 02/2021 exam is 2 hours consisting of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning etc.