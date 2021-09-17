iaf Jobs: IAF AFCAT Results 2021: Air Force General Entrance Exam Results Announced, Here is the link and find out what’s next? – iaf afcat Result 2021 published on afcat.cdac.in, check out what’s next

IAF AFCAT Results 2021: The Indian Air Force on Friday (September 17, 2021) announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (IAF AFCAT Result 2021). Candidates appearing for the exam on 28, 29 and 30 August 2021 can now view their results by visiting the official IAF website at afcat.cdac.in.



Candidates are required to use their email ID and password to check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result 2021. The official notification reads, “AFCAT 02/2021 result has been declared and is available for viewing through personal login.” Let’s learn how to check online results and vacancy details

AFCAT 2 Results 2021: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘AFCAT 02/2021’ in the ‘Candidate Login’ section

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Log in here using your registration number.

Step 5: The result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out for further reference.

Vacancy Details (IAF AFCAT Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 334 vacancies will be filled in various posts under this recruitment drive. Candidates who qualify for this examination will be called for physical and medical examination. Selected candidates will be placed in Group A Gazetted Officer posts in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

What to know next?

The final selected candidates will be sent to Air Force Academy Dandigal (Telangana) for training of all courses, starting from July 2022. Training in flight and technical disciplines will be 74 weeks and training in non-technical disciplines will be 54 weeks.

