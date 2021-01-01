IAF Notification 2021: Jobs for 175 posts for 10th 12th pass in Air Force, age limit 18 years

IAF Notification 2021: Indian Air Force has issued a recruitment notification for Group C Civilian Posts. A total of 174 posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. Those who are willing to join Indian Air Force can check more details at indianairforce.nic.in. The application process has started for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, Carpenter, Painter, Mess Staff, Lower Division Clerk, Superit, House Keeping Staff and Store Keeper. To apply for these posts, candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 25 years. However, some age relaxation is allowed as per the rules. Candidates are advised to read the official notification released by Indian Air Force before applying for the posts.

Candidates should note that the eligibility criteria are different for each post. For the post of superintendent, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. For the post of Painter, Housekeeper, candidate should have passed 10th class from any recognized board. For the post of Store Keeper, candidate should have passed 12th class from any recognized board. Similarly, for the post of cook, the candidate should have passed the 10th board examination from a recognized board besides having one year experience.

The last date to apply for these posts in IAF is 30 days from the date of issue of notification in any employment newspaper or employment news. The candidates selected for the posts will be subject to All India Service Liability. Also, candidates should note that the center of examination may be different from the place where the application is sent.

Mode of Selection for Group C Civilian Posts will be based on Written Examination. The test will have questions from General Awareness, Mental Ability, General English, Numerical Aptitude and others. Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for skill, physical or practical test. The marks obtained in the written examination will be given 100% weightage. Practical, skill tests are of passing nature only. The direct link to check the notification is https://imgk.timesnownews.com/media/Notification-Indian-Air-Force-Group-C-Civilian-Posts_2.pdf.

