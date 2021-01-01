IAF Recruitment 2021: Jobs out for 8th 10th pass in Air Force, read full details

Indian Air Force is recruiting candidates for various posts of Group C Civilian. Candidates having the required qualification have a chance to become a part of Indian Air Force. Candidates can apply for these posts through offline mode at their preferred Air Force Station. Candidates can submit their applications through prescribed format within 30 days (21 September) from the date of advertisement published in Employment News paper dated 21 to 27 August 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduation/ 12th class pass/ Matriculation from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021. A total of 282 posts will be recruited for Civilian Category Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts. Complete details of eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details are given here.

From this recruitment process, 153 posts of Head Quarter Maintenance Command, 32 posts of Head Quarter Maintenance Command, 11 posts of Head Quarter Western Air Command, 1 post of Independent Units, 5 posts of Cook (General Grade), 9 posts of Mess Staff, 18 Posts of Multi Tasking Staff, 15 Posts of House Keeping Staff, 3 Posts of Hindi Typist, 10 Posts of Lower Division Clerk, 3 Posts of Store Keeper, 3 Posts of Carpenter, 1 Post of Painter, 5 Posts of Superintendent (Store) And 3 posts of Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver are to be filled.

How much education is required for which position?

Superintendent – ​​Graduate from a recognized University.

LDC – 12th pass from a recognized board.

Store Keeper – 12th class or equivalent pass.

Cook (General Grade) – Matriculation from a recognized Board with Certificate or Diploma in Catering.

Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith & Sheet Metal Worker, AC Make, Fitter, House Keeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – 10th pass from a recognized Board.

Hindi Typist – 12th pass from recognized board.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit – 18 to 25 Years.

The post IAF Recruitment 2021: Jobs for 8th 10th pass in Air Force, read full details appeared first on Jansatta.

#IAF #Recruitment #Jobs #8th #10th #pass #Air #Force #read #full #details