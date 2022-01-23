Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26





NEW YORK — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday.

“Our household is devastated at the deepest stage by the loss of Ian,” a household assertion shared Saturday by a King spokesman stated. “He’s such a vivid gentle who cared so deeply concerning the happiness of others. Our household asks for respectful consideration throughout this non-public time.”

The spokesman confirmed the demise was suicide. No additional particulars have been launched.

The “One Evening in Miami” director shared Alexander together with her former husband, report producer Ian Alexander Sr. The 2 divorced in 2007 after 10 years of marriage. The youthful Alexander was a musician and DJ who usually accompanied King to purple carpet occasions.

He advised E! Information at the 2019 Golden Globes: “She’s only a tremendous mother. She doesn’t actually let unhealthy work days or something come again and damage the time that we now have. It’s actually superior to have a mom who I can get pleasure from spending time with.”

The pair had matching tattoos studying “unconditional love” in Aramaic.

“We have been taking Kabbalah courses,” King stated on The View in 2017. “He stated, let’s select three designs every and never inform one another which of them they’re and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed – and we each selected unconditional love.”

For his mom’s fiftieth birthday final yr, Alexander posted a tribute on Instagram that learn partly: “To have the ability to watch you’re taking this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is one thing i (sic) will perpetually be thankful for. However to have you ever as my mom is the best present I might ask for.”

On Instagram per week in the past, King shared a clip of her son’s newest monitor, “Inexperienced Eyes,” urging her followers to test it out. In an interview with Folks, she as soon as known as her son “a tremendous younger man” and spoke of the love between mom and child.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. It’s possible you’ll say you do, however in case you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that’s,” stated the Oscar, Golden Globe and four-time Emmy winner. “Whenever you expertise it, it’s probably the most fulfilling (factor) ever.”

Phrase of Alexander’s demise unfold shortly on social media.

“Deepest condolences and prayers for power to @ReginaKing. Sending again to her all the light and heat and assist she has prolonged to me and to so many others,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Authorized Protection and Academic Fund, posted on Twitter.

King, a star in “If Beale Avenue May Speak,” “The Tougher They Fall” and quite a few different movies, is the recipient of two NAACP Picture Awards.

Bernice King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle for Nonviolent Change and daughter of the civil rights icon, posted on Twitter: “Praying for Regina King. She wants all of the grace and light-weight that may circulation her method proper now.”