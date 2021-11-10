Ian Chappell take jibe on Pakistan born Usman Khawaja ready for Ashes series after 2 years Australian opener insulted former captain

Born on 18 December 1986 in Islamabad, Pakistan, Usman Khawaja averages over 40 in Test cricket. His record at the top of the order is phenomenal. This is the reason why he is being looked at as a replacement for the injured Will Pucovski.

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja had said a few days ago that he is ready to bat anywhere in the top order if he is picked for the upcoming Ashes. England and Australia will face each other in a five-match Ashes series starting at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8 this year.

Pakistani-origin Usman Khawaja continues his stellar performance in Australia’s prestigious domestic competition, the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. He has scored 2 centuries so far. Queensland team captain Usman Khawaja tops the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament. There is a growing demand for him to be included in the Australian team for the Ashes series against England. However, perhaps former Australia captain Ian Chappell is not impressed with his performance.

Ian Chappell said on Wide World of Sports, ‘I do not agree that Khawaja is a very good player. He is a good player against mediocre bowling, but against good bowling I don’t see much future in him.

He said, ‘I think everyone knows that Usman Khawaja can score a century only against that level of bowling (medium) but I am not sure that he will be able to do the same attacking batting against England.’

Usman Khawaja was asked to comment on Chappell’s comments ahead of Queensland’s next match at Sheffield Shield starting Wednesday. On this, the Australian opener respectfully ‘insulted’ Ian Chappell.

He said, ‘Everyone’s opinion is fine, but for me it (Ian Chappell’s words) has no effect.’ He said, ‘Ian Chappell is not the best player in his family. In such a situation, even if I have to take advice, then I can take it from his younger brother, who gets along very well with me. GC (Greg Chappell) is a legend.

Usman Khawaja said, ‘I don’t want to go too far ahead of myself. For me, it’s time to focus on one game. Also making sure I do the right things to make Queensland win. If I do that then I know things will work out.

However, even if things do not go in his favour, Khawaja is not worried. He has a positive outlook towards his life and cricket. “I’m in a really good place,” he said. I have a lovely family. I have a beautiful wife. I have a beautiful daughter, I am really enjoying my life at the moment. I have many things to be happy about.’

