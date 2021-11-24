Ian Fishback’s Death Highlights Veteran Mental Illness Crisis



In July 2019, Major Fishback informed Mr. Garlasco by email that the CIA was behind him, he recalled. “I was like, friend, call me.” Major Fishback was in Europe with a new location. “If you do not support the CIA, I will provide classified information to foreign governments,” he said. That’s where my thread got lost. “

Jobs in Europe were unveiled later that year.

Major Fishback returned to Michigan, but the court-ordered treatment of the series of fights there was postponed, which he violated. He was arrested in September after a dispute with a ROTC official over a football match. Then came a series of low-cost group home stays when friends tried to take him to Veterans Affairs Hospital in Battle Creek.

“It was horrible to hear him there,” Ms. Ford said. “He was crying. He said, ‘Can you help me? I can’t trust my family.’ “

His friends launched the GoFundMe campaign to pay for a high-quality treatment center in Massachusetts. He spoke slowly in a phone conversation, Ms Ford said, who credited him with high levels of psychotropic drugs.

In an email, the patient coordinator of Veterans Affairs, who saw him on Thursday, described his appearance as “horrible”, noting that the formerly fit Army Major Jemtem could walk and his “arms were locked in a 90-degree position and he never The expression on his face did not change throughout our speech. “

“He had breakfast on Friday morning,” Ms. Ford said, “and then they found him dead.”

The Battle Creek facility called his sister that day. Ms Jorgensen said she responded: “It’s too late. He is gone. ”

Department spokesman Terrence Hayes said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Army veteran Ian Fishback and extend our deepest condolences to his family. “VA Fishback is in touch with the family and is providing support and any appropriate services to help them during this time. VA is dedicated to ensuring that all veterans receive the care they need in a timely manner. ”