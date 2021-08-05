Ian McKellen Returns as Hamlet in U.K. Production



It is a gift of a party. Edna is a wife and mother in the 1960s in Baltimore who long ago made peace with the life she never could lead. (“I wanted to be the tallest in bras,” she says, meaning design them, not wash and fold them.) Imagine her surprise, then, when her fiery daughter, Tracy (a Lizzie Bea full of entrain), proves to be an agitator of awareness, denouncing racial segregation.

Tracy’s transformation prompts her mother to unleash previously unknown energy, and a dimpled ball is a riot emerging, eyes shining, for the final number in a sparkling pink evening gown.

Speaking to the audience after the encore, Ball appeared moved to see an almost full crowd again. No wonder he seemed ready to shake and sparkle all night long, or at least until Edna’s glitter fell.

Social distancing was still the order of the day when I grabbed the two-handed Joseph Charlton “ANNA X,” which just finished its run at the Harold Pinter Theater but will have five performances next week at the Lowry in Salford, near. from Manchester.

Director Daniel Raggett’s high-octane production features 25-year-old talent Emma Corrin, who was hailed as Princess Diana in “The Crown” and is clearly slated for a major career. “ANNA X” casts Corrin in a fictional version of a real Russian, Anna Sorokin, who made her way into New York society before serving time in jail for fraud.

Appearing alongside the endearing Nabhaan Rizwan as ambitious technician Ariel, whom Anna pulls into her alluring orbit, Corrin is both charismatic and impenetrable, as befits Anna’s shifting and twisted psyche. We wish Corrin a return to the West End at a time when she too has the right to a full house.