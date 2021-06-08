Ian Thorpe leads the celebrity arrivals at The Sapphire Project launch in Sydney

Ian Thorpe rugged up towards the chilly climate when he stepped out for The Sapphire Project launch in Sydney on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old former Olympic swimmer stepped out in a pinstripe blazer with a black scarf knotted round his neck for the charity occasion.

He rounded out his all-black ensemble with a knit jumper, tapered leg pants and lace-up brogues.

Ian appeared to be in good spirits forward of the occasion, smiling fortunately and posing for pictures with fellow visitors.

The former world champion affectionately embraced underwater photographer Valerie Taylor as they posed collectively on the black carpet.

Valerie, 85, rested her head towards Ian’s chest and laughed fortunately as they hammed it up for photographers.

An engrossed Ian even held Valerie’s hand as she stood chatting with him on the black carpet forward of the occasion.

And it wasn’t simply Valerie who was charmed by the former freestyler, with Tourism Australia director Hayley Baillie wrapping her arms round him in a hug.

Additionally in attendance was Jarrod Scott, who put his mannequin strikes on show, posing with a blue umbrella.

The 31-year-old mannequin seemed suave in a midnight blue swimsuit, blue patterned shirt and black brogues, and styled his hair slicked again.

Tom Waterhouse additionally stepped out for the launch, donning a traditional camel-coloured trench coat.

The 38-year-old businessman and racing inheritor additionally wore a black swimsuit with a white shirt and blue patterned tie.

Sam and Cameron Bloom have been additionally available, posing fortunately collectively forward of the charity occasion.

The real-life couple have been the topics of final 12 months’s biopic, Penguin Bloom, with Naomi Watts portraying Sam.

The Sapphire Project, in conjunction with The Nice Barrier Reef Basis, is dedicated to selling ocean conservation.