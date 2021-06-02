Ian Thorpe reveals he was offered a record deal in Japan – even though he can’t sing

He is the Australian retired swimming legend who gained 5 Olympic gold medals.

And on Wednesday, Ian Thorpe revealed he was offered a record deal in Japan, even though he can’t sing.

Throughout an interview on The Mission with Cody Simpson, comic Peter Helliar requested the 38-yr-previous: ‘Cody [Simpson] has gone from singing to swimming, is there any likelihood that you may go from swimming to singing? Are you able to maintain a tune?’

Singing profession? On Tuesday evening, Ian Thorpe [pictured] revealed he was offered a record deal on The Mission – even though he can’t sing

‘I was offered a record deal in Japan,’ Ian replied, a lot to the amusement of the present’s co-hosts Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly.

‘I was requested if I might sing and I mentioned no. Then they mentioned, “We do not actually care.”

‘So the reply is not any,’ he responded.

After breaking 22 world information and profitable an abundance of medals, Ian retired from swimming on the age of 24.

Ian is now the chair of the Australian Institute of Sport’s Athlete Wellbeing Advisory Committee and helps different athletes.

The swimmer can be patron of ReachOut, a well being organisation that gives assist for underneath 25s with on a regular basis points and troublesome instances.

Final yr, Ian admitted he regrets quitting from aggressive swimming in 2006 at 24.

The 5-time Olympic champion mentioned he retired from his profession at such a younger age as a result of he wasn’t capable of deal with the big quantity of strain.

Profession: Ian retired from his swimming profession on the age of 24 after breaking 22 world information and profitable an abundance of medals. Pictured on the Sydney Olympic Video games in 2000

‘We had a group psychologist however individuals felt that if we noticed him, then we had a difficulty,’ Ian informed The Day by day Telegraph.

‘Once I noticed him, he requested why I was doubting my means after which gave me a pep speak. From there it was as much as me.’

Ian went on to say he believes he might have competed in ‘one other two Olympics’ on the time, if he did not have ‘pressures.’