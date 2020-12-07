ias iftarkhuddin conversion video: UP IAS officer’s video goes viral explaining the benefits of converting to Islam

Kanpur

A few days ago, the famous Maulana Kalim Siddiqui was arrested from Meerut for running a racket of religious conversion for 17 years. Now a video related to the conversion of Iftikharuddin, a senior IAS officer from UP, is going viral on social media. According to media reports, the video shows Iftikharuddin counting the benefits of converting to Islam in front of some people, including a religious leader, at his religious residence. It is said that the video was taken by Iftikharuddin while he was posted as Divisional Commissioner in Kanpur.

IAS Iftikharuddin is accused of teaching Islam to people at his official residence. In the video, a Muslim speaker recounts several incidents, including the benefits of converting to Islam to those present. They say that Allah has given us a center in the form of UP from where we can do our work in the whole country and in the world. Meanwhile, Iftikharuddin is seen sitting on the ground.

Religious gurus are explaining why a man from Punjab converted to Islam

In the viral video, a religious leader is seen claiming that a man from Punjab has recently converted to Islam. When I asked him the reason, he said that he had converted to Islam because of his sister’s death. When the sister was burned, her clothes burned and she was naked. When everyone present was watching, I felt very ashamed. Then it occurred to me that if these people were looking at my sister today, they would look at my daughter tomorrow. That’s why I accepted Islam because there is no better religion.

We will take strict action after investigation: Deputy Chief Minister

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya says the government has not noticed any such viral video. If anything like this is found, serious investigation will be done and strict action will be taken. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Awasthi, national chairman of the Math Mandir Coordinating Committee, tweeted about the matter and lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.