Ias Iftikharuddin Conversion Video: Ias Officer Iftikharuddin’s Controversial Viral Video Inquiry

Highlights Exciting videos related to Iftikharuddin, the former divisional commissioner of Kanpur, have surfaced

In the video, he is seen calculating the benefits of conversion at a government residence.

The video is being told during the posting of the Divisional Commissioner in Kanpur

Kanpur

Exciting videos related to Iftikharuddin, the former divisional commissioner of Kanpur, have surfaced. In this video, he is seen calculating the benefits of conversion at his official residence. In the midst of all this, a news channel report has also come up with people who were being forced to convert. They allege that the IAS did not listen to them but threatened serious consequences. The Yogi government has ordered a SIT inquiry into the matter and asked for a report within seven days.

On the demand to save the settlement said – change your religion first

Nirmal Tyagi, a resident of Kanpur’s CTS Basti, has confessed to the camera that land was being acquired for the Kanpur Metro six years ago. In the same vein, he had come to meet senior IAS Iftikharuddin along with the residents of the slum. Iftikharuddin is accused of luring people to convert directly to save the settlement.

Asked about getting help from madrassas in Kanpur‘

Nirmal Tyagi said senior IAS Iftikharuddin had asked all of them to convert to Islam and seek help from all the madrassas in Kanpur. Nirmal Tyagi said that we all rejected his point and flatly refused to accept the religion.

UP conversion news: ‘I was ashamed if my sister was burnt’, converts to Islam in front of IAS in Kanpur!

‘Threatened to refuse to convert’

Nirmal Tyagi says that Iftikharuddin threatened him that now no one can save you. If you tell anyone about it, it will have dire consequences. Apart from this, Nirmal Tyagi said that he was also given some Islamic literature on his way. These books are written by IAS Iftikharuddin. It is alleged that the books were distributed by the IAS.

IAS Iftikharuddin: Who is IAS Iftikharuddin, what does it have to do with the conversion controversy, what was said in the viral video?

Iftikharuddin is currently the chairman of the Transport Corporation.

A viral video of IAS officer Iftikharuddin is being shared from his official residence in Kanpur. This video is said to be when Iftikharuddin was the Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur. IAS Iftikharuddin is currently the Chairman of the UP State Road Transport Corporation. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Intense agitation in Kanpur against alleged conversion, IAS Mohammad Iftikharuddin

The Chief Minister ordered a SIT inquiry

A SIT inquiry has been ordered into the IAS Iftikharuddin case. It will be headed by DG CBCID GL Meena and member ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar. The SIT will send its report to the Uttar Pradesh government within 7 days. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took note of the viral video. Further action will be taken after this inquiry, he said.

Video: ‘I was ashamed if my sister was burnt, I converted to Islam’, UP IAS video of conversion goes viral READ Also PM Modi's speech on education: PM Modi on reopening school: 'What is the glow on the face?' PM Modi congratulates school going children - For the first time in two years, you see a different glow on your face, PM Modi says school students reopen