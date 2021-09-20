IAS picks up news of Lalu Yadav spit: IAS picks up Lalu Yadav: Senior IAS picks up Lalu Yadav in front of me, why did Uma Bharti share this story after an argument?

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti is constantly giving explanations on the viral video. He had said in the video that the bureaucracy picks up our slippers. After the argument escalated, he regretted his language. Now they see a conspiracy at the root of the controversy. It also tells a story about how bureaucrats bow to leaders. The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. “I was told the story of Lalu Yadav’s spitting by a senior IAS officer,” she said.

In fact, Uma Bharti has also given an explanation on the second day of the sandalwood controversy. For this, they have done more than one recorded tweet in a sequential manner. Uma Bharti said that a press conference was held at my residence on September 18, 2021, in which we announced the ban on alcohol from January 15, 2022. After announcing my own participation, I feared that something might happen to reduce the power of the problem, and my fears turned into reality. The media did not change my statement on bureaucracy, but on the 20th it was chosen to reach out to the media.

I will not let my attention be distracted from the ban on alcohol

Uma Bharti said, “I will not allow people’s attention to be diverted from my ultimate goal of banning alcohol in the parliament.” That’s why I expressed my displeasure by accepting the use of vulgar language as it is. I have used our plural, not mine, in my comments. I don’t let anyone touch my feet, so I can ask anyone to pick up my slippers.

May be useful for young people recruited into the administrative service

He said the statement on bureaucracy could lead to fruitful discussions, which could be useful for young people newly recruited in the administrative service. So now I will take this discussion forward because it is essential for the democracy and development of the country. Let me give you the details of my experiences. In 1990, when Patwaji’s government was formed as an MP, I was an MP from Khajuraho, so even after my refusal, the Collector, SP would come to my house, I would recommend a visit to the rest house.

Uma Bharti further said that after the Ayodhya incident in December 2001, as soon as our government fell, Presidential rule was imposed in Madhya Pradesh, followed by elections and the formation of a Congress government. After this the meeting of the officers and the manner of walking were changed. I was surprised but I did not face any problem because I was working for the public interest only with the grace of Lokshakti.

Told the story of Lalu

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti said, “In 2000, I was the Tourism Minister in Ataliji’s government, then I was on a tour of Bihar with Chief Minister Rabdi Devi and her husband Lalu Yadav to fly from Patna to Bodh Gaya by helicopter. A senior IAC officer from Bihar was sitting in the front seat in the helicopter.

The IAS spits

Uma Bharti said that Lalu Yadav spat in front of me and put it in the hand of that senior IAS officer and asked him to put it under the window and that officer did the same.

I raised an issue in Bihar

He said that I was made in-charge of Bihar in 2005-06 and along with the backwardness of Bihar, I also raised the issue of spitting and appealed to the administrative authorities of Bihar as a whole, you spit on them today, tomorrow we will have to increase it. Remember your greatness and carry a file and a pen instead of spitting. Bihar’s power was overthrown, I returned after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister. Gaur who was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh but my house was crowded with almost all the officials, it would embarrass me. As soon as I came from Bihar, I was thrown out of the party. Gaur ji also passed away. Then it became difficult for me to get a room in any rest house in Madhya Pradesh. Administrative officers began to flee from my shadow. For me, it was a matter of laughter and surprise because I had become the former chief minister as soon as I left the chief minister’s chair for the trio, but the tone of the officials changed as soon as I was expelled from the party.

Armor for leaders

Uma Bharti said the phrase ‘official marriage does not allow the country to run’, serves as a shield for many incompetent ruling leaders. Have you ever heard this from our Prime Minister Modi? First as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of the country, with the cooperation and use of government officials and employees, he overcame many major crises in the country. When I was 36 years old with Atalji myself, I was a minister at the Center for 6 years, then I became the Chief Minister, then again with Modiji for 5 years.