IAS resigns after touching feet of Telangana Chief Minister, likely to contest elections from KCR’s party

Telangana’s Siddipet District Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy has resigned. It is being told that he can join TRS. Where he can be made MLC.

IAS P Venkatrami Reddy, who came into the limelight after touching the feet of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has now resigned from his post. It is being told that by resigning, he is preparing to enter full time politics.

Siddipet District Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy on Monday resigned from his post taking voluntary retirement. His resignation was also accepted by the Telangana government. Within hours of resigning, orders were issued by the government to relieve him from service.

According to The Hindu, Venkatrami Reddy was selected for the IAS under the State Civil Services (SCS) category. He was allotted 2006 batch. He still had a job left by the end of September next year. Reddy hails from Odela village in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

According to the information received, the former IAS officer may soon join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi of the state. TRS can make him MLC. He was selected for Group-I service of SCS in United Andhra Pradesh in 1991. Reddy then worked as the Revenue Divisional Officer in Machilipatnam, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Venkatrami Reddy worked as the Collector of Sangareddy and Siddipet districts after being selected for the IAS. His tenure as the District Collector of Siddipet was filled with controversies regarding the acquisition of land for the Mallanasagar reservoir of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Where a group of displaced people alleged that they have been forcibly evicted. He also went to the High Court in this matter.

Recently, on the stage during an official program in Siddipet district, Chief Minister K. He was also criticized a lot for touching Chandrashekhar Rao’s feet. A few days later, he resigned. Talking to the media after resigning, Reddy said that Chandrashekhar Rao’s government in Telangana is working for the betterment of life of all sections.