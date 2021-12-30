IAS Success Story: IAS Success Story: Student who ran away from studies failed in 12th and graduation, today IAS officer – ias success story Anurag Kumar and upsc preparation tips

Highlights Anurag had failed in many subjects of mathematics and degree in 12th standard.

Anurag used to spend his life in fulfilling what he wanted.

Became IAS by getting 48th rank in UPSC 2018.

In our country there is a perception that if a student is weak in studies or he does not want to study or he is running away from studies then he is considered as weak student. Think from the community to the parents, nothing happens by studying, so he should be given some work in which he does not have to study. Also, it is a common misconception that people who are always smart in studies, while those who are successful in UPSC become IAS and PCS officers.



By denying both these things, IAS officer Kumar Anurag has shown the way to ordinary students. Seeing their success, if you start preparing for UPSC from scratch and work hard, you too can get success. Anurag had once failed in graduation, but this failure showed him the way to success and he decided to become an IAS. This decision changed his life. You will be surprised to know that Anurag passed the UPSC exam twice in a row with his faith and hard work and became IS in 2018 by getting the 48th position.

Anurag failed in 12th Maths and Degree

Anurag, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, has done his education up to VIII through Hindi medium. He then got access to English medium and in the meanwhile he had to face many problems. Anurag said that he was an average student from the beginning, but once he had decided to do something in his mind, he would have achieved it. He worked hard for 10th and got 90% marks in it.

Pubrun became ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’ by taking a photo of his mother, find out his success story

At the same time, in the twelfth, he failed the pre-board exam in mathematics. He then prepared with different enthusiasm and scored more than 90% marks. He then entered the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. It was a time in Anurag’s life when he came from a small town to the country’s capital, where he did not feel like studying. They started having fun. As a result, he failed in many degree subjects. After being kicked out of the house, he somehow managed to get into post-graduation.

Passed UPSC exam twice in a row

Anurag learned a great lesson from this failure. So he improved and began to focus on his studies again. During post graduation, Anurag decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. When she completed her PG education, she started preparing for UPSC with full vigor and diligence. Anurag says that he knows that he has shortcomings and he who accepts his shortcomings and tries to improve himself is successful. Anurag did the same. Studied hard, made notes, took exams. Understand every aspect of the exam and the result was that Anurag was selected in the first attempt in 2017.

Where is Anurag Kumar today?

Anurag’s rank was 677, but he wanted to be an IAS, so he was not satisfied with the position he got and started preparing again. Next year, in the 2018 UPSC CSE exam, he got 48th All India Rank. Thus Kumar Anurag’s dream of becoming an IAS came true. Anurag has got Bihar cadre, he is currently posted as Assistant District Officer in Betia district.

Shubham completed his education by working in a shoe shop, did not give up due to failure, he became an IAS officer

Kumar Anurag’s advice to other candidates

Anurag Kumar is of the opinion that if you want to prepare for UPSC, you should leave your previous educational background and start afresh. He gives a lesson to the general candidates who are preparing for UPSC, that this is an exam in which you can start from scratch and reach heights. Anurag says, I am an example of this myself, I lost my studies and was completely engrossed in fun, but when I thought of becoming an IAS, I achieved it. According to him, one should not rush while preparing here and should study every subject in depth. Hard work and good strategy is the key to success in this exam.