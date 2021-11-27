ias Success Story: UPSC Success Story: Rajdeep did not give up even after his father’s death, 5th time IAS happened, chanted mantra of success

UPSC UPSC Passing the civil service exam is a dream of many, but those who give their all to fulfill this dream, succeed. One such example is Dr. Rajdeep Singh Khaira. Rajdeep, 28, has passed the UPSC Civil Services 2020 exam with a score of 495th. Rajdeep, who was working as a Medicare officer at Civil Hospital, Jamalpur, Ludhiana, is now an IAS officer. Like many candidates, the journey to becoming an IAS was not easy for him, as he had lost his father before the interview. Dr. Let us know what was the journey of Rajdeep Singh Khaira till IAS.



4 did not give up even after failure

This was the fifth time that Dr. Rajdeep Singh Khaira had appeared for the UPSC examination. Previously, he had only twice reached the UPSC civil service interview round. After this success, he said, ‘Never give up before reaching the goal. Quitting should not be an option. We should all never give up. I failed many times but I kept trying until I succeeded.

UPSC was not easy after losing father

The Covid-19 epidemic has left many people devastated by the sudden death of their loved ones. One of them is Rajdeep. His father died in May 2021 during the second wave of Covid-19. The grief of losing a father was no less, and an interview with UPSC Civil Services in September 2021. He had taken the exam four times before and reached the interview round twice but success was one step away from him. This time he firmly faced all adversity and arrived for the interview with full readiness. Their dedication and hard work paid off. Today, the entire state is proud of him.

MBBS is done from here

Dr. Rajdeep has matriculated from Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana and matriculated from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. He did MBBS from Government Medical College and Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. He has been working as Medical Officer at Civil Hospital, Kum Kalan Ludhiana since 2017.

Dr. Rajdeep’s mantra of success

He is of the opinion that the people should accept his defeat rather than his victory. Many times there will be disappointments, distractions, mistakes but if you overcome these challenges you will come very close to success. He says that we should keep moving towards the goal with restraint. Rajdeep says social media is becoming more distracting. That’s why they haven’t created a single account on social media in the last five years.

Please be informed that the results of Civil Service Examination 2020 (UPSC CSE 2020) were announced by the Central Public Service Commission on 24th September, 2021. A total of 761 candidates were selected in the final results.

