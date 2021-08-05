IAS Surya Pratap Singh Angry On Swatantra Dev Singh As He Says Inflation Is Not Issue In UP SP Leader Also Slams BJP Leader

State President of BJP Swatantra Dev Singh has come under target of the people due to his statement regarding inflation. In fact, while discussing inflation in ‘Panchayat UP Aaj Tak’, he said that inflation cannot become an issue in the state. In the statement, he claimed that there is no inflation in Uttar Pradesh. Social media users are commenting on this statement of his, as well as the leaders of the opposition parties have also targeted him a lot.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted expressing displeasure over the statement of BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh. In his tweet, he wrote, “BJP President is saying there is no inflation in UP. CM Yogi is saying that he is giving electricity of Rs 25 for eighty rupees.

The former IAS further wrote in his tweet, “The public is dying, upset and there is a lot of rhetoric going on here.” Surya Pratap Singh did not stop here. He wrote in one of his tweets, “Inflation is being faced by the poor of the country, facing hardship at every turn and living life as it is. Don’t be so arrogant.”

what would you say? https://t.co/KKSqPpmkBF — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 6, 2021

Regarding this statement of the BJP leader, SP leader IP Singh called him a hypocrite. Taking a jibe at Swatantra Dev Singh’s statement, IP Singh wrote, “I know the BJP state president very well. For whom once a hundred rupee note was too big, they used to sleep on the rug lying on the ground at the ABVP office.”

People have understood these hypocrites.#now_up_se_kheda_hoi — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) August 6, 2021

The SP leader further wrote in the tweet, “Today there are billionaires like common BJP leaders. That’s why they don’t see inflation in UP. The public has understood these hypocrites.” Let us tell you that the tweets about the state president did not stop here.

Journalist Rohini Singh also shared the video of BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh from his Twitter handle and wrote, “BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh says that there is neither inflation nor inflation in Uttar Pradesh.”

Rohini Singh further wrote in her tweet, “When the public stops questioning on basic issues, then it is natural for leaders to have such audacity. Will compel you first, then laugh at your helplessness.





