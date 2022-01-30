IAS Surya pratap singh vinod kapri gopal rai and many others lashes out at center government on unemployment latest reports

All the parties and people are sharing the report presenting the unemployment figures and the central government is attacking every one.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, who presented his impeccable style against the Modi government, has once again taunted the central government through Twitter. Actually, a report is going viral on social media in which unemployment figures have been presented. After seeing these figures of unemployment across the country, many people are attacking the government.

According to this report, it is being told that unemployment has been increasing continuously for the last four years. Along with this, presenting the figures in this report, it has been said that 3.03 crore youth are facing unemployment across the country. These unemployment figures have increased even more after the lockdown.

All the parties and people opposing the BJP are sharing this report and the central government is attacking. In such a situation, while sharing this report, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘That’s why Abbajan, Jinnah, Pakistan are being called. Don’t you understand, friends?’ This tweet of Surya Pratap Singh is going viral very fast.

— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 30, 2022

Along with this, journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri has also shared this report, taking a dig at PM Modi. Vinod Kapri tweeted and wrote, ‘Look it is not right to ask questions to respected Narendra Modi ji for every small thing’.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, ‘There is unemployment, there is unemployment, there is unemployment of bread and bread. 4,27,00,000 (4.27 CR) youth unemployed, 1,27,00,000 (1.27 CR) gave up hope. Far from giving 14 crore jobs in 7 years, the Modi government has even broken the hopes of the youth. Defeat BJP, create new avenues of employment.

— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 30, 2022

Dr. Monika Singh has also taken a dig at the Modi government while sharing this report. He wrote, ‘This is the feat of the Prime Minister who came to power by promising to provide 2 crore jobs every year. Modi ji has developed unemployment.

— Dr Monika Singh (@MonikaSinghSays) January 30, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai tweeted, ‘The problem of unemployment is increasing day by day in the country but is the central government ready to accept it? The increasing number of unemployed in the country year after year is a matter of concern.

— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) January 30, 2022

Congress’s Rohan Gupta wrote, ‘BJP’s support, unemployment’s development.’