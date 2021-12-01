ias vs ips Salary Difference: IAS Vs IPS Salary: Do you know which of the IAS or IPS officers has higher salary? Find out the full details here – ias vs ips Salary and difference in India

Salary of IAS and IPS Officer: We all know that UPSC exam is one of the most difficult exams in the world. Candidates work hard for many years and then take the exam. IAS and IPS officers in charge of national service also pass the exam. UPSC has pre, main examination and interview rounds, after passing all the three stages, posts are given according to their category. Candidates are selected as officers like IAS, IPS, IES or IFS only after passing this examination. IAS and IPS complement each other and both positions have their own reputation. Let us know all the details related to his strength, training and salary.



Candidates who have passed UPSC examination and interview are given 3 months training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. It teaches basic administrative skills that every civil service officer needs to know. After 3 months, there is a big difference in the training of IAS and IPS. The IPS officers are then sent to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, where they are given police training.

In this training, IPS officers are taught horse riding, parade and weapon handling. IAS officers, on the other hand, have to complete their training in Mussoorie. Upon completion, professional training begins, with information on administration, policing and administration.

The responsibilities of IAS and IPS are completely different. IAS officers are regulated by the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Retirement. At the same time, IPS is regulated by the Union Home Ministry. In addition, there is only one IAS officer in a region while the number of IPS officers in a region is as required. The salary of an IAS officer is relatively higher than that of an IPS officer. Overall, the rank of IAS officer is higher than that of IPS officer in terms of salary and authority. There is only one IAS officer in a field and more than one IPS.

The salary of an IAS officer is higher than that of an IPS officer because his responsibilities are also higher. As far as the 7th pay commission is concerned, the salary of an IAS officer ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. In addition, the salary of an IPS officer ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000. Apart from pay band, other facilities are also available to IAS and IPS officers.