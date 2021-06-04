I&B ministry asks private entertainment channels to feature national COVID-19 helpline numbers

Amid the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday requested all inside most entertainment channels to develop other people responsive to the six nationwide helplines created by the Union authorities.

The ministry has educated the channels to promote the nationwide helpline numbers of the Union Ministry for Well being and Household Welfare (1075), Women folks and Little one Mannequin Ministry (1098), and the National Institute of Psychological Well being and Neuro-Sciences for psychological improve (08046110007).

The completely different three helplines which can be to be promoted are the AYUSH Covid counselling quantity (14443), MyGovWhatsApp Helpdesk (9013151515) and that of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for senior residents (14567), in accordance to the I&B ministry advisory.

“The inside most traditional entertainment (non-news) TV channels are educated to promote consciousness of those six nationwide degree helpline numbers by system of a ticker or such applicable methods as they may per likelihood effectively additionally seize into consideration at periodical intervals,” the ministry stated.

In its advisory, the ministry eminent that the sequence of situations of COVID-19 within the nation, whereas witnessing a downward sample, was as quickly as “aloof excessive”.

“Over the previous fairly a great deal of months, the authorities has created consciousness via a type of instrumentalities and media platforms, together with print, TV, Radio, social media, and an excellent deal of others. on the three well-known issues Covid therapy protocol, Covid applicable behaviour and vaccination. National helpline numbers for the revenue of the residents have been moreover created and propagated by the authorities,” the ministry stated.

Personal TV channels possess carried out “a slightly well-known place” in supplementing the efforts of the authorities in combating Covid by surroundings up consciousness and informing other people in regards to the aforesaid three issues, it added.

The ministry had recently issued a similar advisory to all inside most information channels, asking them to promote consciousness of the nationwide helpline numbers via tickers or “different applicable methods” at periodic intervals, particularly in the midst of prime time.