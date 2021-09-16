Ibai Lanos, the guy the football stars want to talk to

Others have followed suit. A few months ago, Llanos launched a weekly segment of long interviews on his channel: “Chatting Quietly”. Football players such as Dybala, Juventus forward, Ramos, former Real Madrid captain and Aguero himself have appeared as guests.

that one A ray of light The 26-year-old could attract names of the magnitude that were criticized by the more traditional media.

“Who is it? Now it is fashion to talk to Ibai. I called Aguero to talk and Ibai beat me up. Ibai beat me and I had to retire,” said Argentine announcer Gustavo López. “Those powerful people We, the humble, those who make little money and are in pesos, are agile”. Others mocked Llanos for being a “cheerleader” instead of a journalist.

That’s the question for the Llanos, though. “Maybe I’m the type of person they like,” he said of the players. “a little different”. He does not try to peep into her personal life. He tries not to ask challenging questions about what his job is usually for him. Instead, try talking to them in the most casual way possible, while they’re doing something – playing a video game – that they enjoy.

“They come because they like it,” he said. “They are not paid. They come because they want to come”.

Player motivation is probably calculated a bit more than that. “Twitch is the platform for Gen Zs,” said Julian Aquilina, broadcast specialist at media research firm Anders Analysis. “It especially attracts very young users and mostly men. It is a very different audience from traditional radio stations”. The Llanos provided a treasured path to that audience: for example, his interview with Dybala attracted over 100,000 live viewers, mostly teenagers.

However, the fact that football’s biggest stars find it a more tempting offer than a more formal interview leaves no doubt in it. “Twitch feels more like a community,” Aquilina said. “It’s a lot more interactive.” For at least one of the Llanos’ guests, what was interesting was that talking to him didn’t feel like an interview at all. There was no camera, no audio equipment, no call-and-answer questions, and no defined structure. Players feel safe talking to someone who is like a friend.