IBC DAO: IBC DAO raises $500,000 from 50 crypto investors in crowdfunding round



MUMBAI: IBC DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, has raised $500,000 in a crowdfunding round from 50 investors across the world, the organization said today in a statement.

The DAO aims to help skilled players to become part of the play-to-earn economy that is taking root in India. “Thanks to blockchain technology and the emergence of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will now change,” the organization said.

The play-to-earn economy plans to flip the gaming industry by giving players control over the assets they own within a gaming universe. Players will get to fully own any assets they accumulate in a game and earn a consistent stream of income through the game.







“We’re grateful to our genesis members for their contribution to our first funding round. We all share the same long-term vision to build the biggest game guild and empower players in countries like India,” said Hitesh Malviya.

Malviya said IBC DAO will soon be releasing its governance system for the managing of the DAO and make a public launch in three months.

