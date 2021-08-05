Ibiza’s Illegal Parties to Get Checks From Undercover Detectives

Although the famous dance clubs in the Spanish resort town of Ibiza are officially closed as a precautionary measure in the event of a pandemic, that hasn’t stopped the music. Party-goers crowded into illegal dance parties at private residences and villas away from the island’s main drag.

But with the increase in coronavirus cases on the island, concerned Spanish officials say they have a plan: to use undercover foreign detectives to masquerade as partiers for quite a while.

“We are looking for all possible means to fight against this serious problem which has been accentuated by the legal closure of nightlife and a pandemic situation,” Mariano Juan, an Ibiza council official told reporters.

He said it was not possible to use the island’s own health inspectors or the police to infiltrate parties, as they lacked training or were overwhelmed with other tasks. Officials therefore turned to an outside agency to recruit a team of foreigners between the ages of 30 and 40, who would hang out in bars in the hours leading up to the 1am curfew on the island in an attempt to score. invitations to illegal late-night parties, collect evidence of regulatory violations in a pandemic and hand it over to the police, Juan told La Cadena SER, a Spanish radio network.