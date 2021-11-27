ibps Clerk Admission Card 2021: IBPS Clerk Admission Card 2021: Admission Card for Clerk Pre-Exam Issued, Download from this direct link – Here is how to download ibps clerk prelims admit card 2021 at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued admission card or hall ticket for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2021. The IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021 will be available for download till December 19. Admission tickets of the candidates have been issued on the official website ibps.in. Candidates can only download tickets from this website. IBPS Clerk Pre-Exam 2021 will be held on 19th December. The computer based test will be conducted in 13 regional languages ​​besides Hindi and English.



The application process for this recruitment was conducted from 7th October to 27th October 2021. Through this recruitment, candidates will be selected for a total of 7,855 vacancies.

How To Download IBPS Clerk Admission Card 2021



Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ibps.in to download the tickets.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Login now with application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Download the admission card and take a print out to take it to the examination hall.

Read the instructions on the ticket

All candidates are advised to read carefully all the instructions given in their admission card. Candidates should visit the center on the day of examination with valid photo identity card. Without it, no one will be allowed to sit for the exam. Candidates should contact the Commission if they find any discrepancy in the admission card. For all the information related to the exam, the candidates keep checking the official website from time to time.