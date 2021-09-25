ibps clerk exam: ibps clerk exam: ibps clerk exam pattern and syllabus, here are easy tips – ibps clerk exam pattern, syllabus, tips and tricks to crack bank job exam

Highlights Tips for Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude are required

Learn how to prepare better

Must know the syllabus for IBPS Clerk Exam

IBPS Clerk Exam Tips: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) The IBPS Clerk is a prestigious banking exam every year, which fills thousands of positions every year and sends millions of students. It is very popular among the aspirants in the banking sector. The main reasons are good salary, allowances and job security. Although qualifying for the IBPS Clerk Exam is not so easy, but with hard work and good preparation, you can crack it.



The preliminary examination of IBPS is conducted in the months of August and September and the main examination will be held on 31st October. Therefore, the candidates selected in the preliminary examination are currently preparing for the main examination. Here we will give you complete information about the pattern and syllabus of IBPS Mains 2021 exam.

Exam sample

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Course 2021 Main Examination is divided into 4 parts. It will ask general knowledge of general Hindi, law / constitution, general knowledge, numerical / mental ability test, mental ability test / intelligence test / logic test.

Rational ability and computer ability – 50 questions – 60 marks – 45 minutes General English – 40 questions – 40 marks – 35 minutes Quantitative Ability – 50 questions – 50 marks – 45 minutes General / Financial Awareness – 50 marks – 50 minutes – 35 minutes

Rationale- In this students need to focus on Syllogism, Coding & De-coding, Inequalities, Seating Arrangement, Puzzles Blood Relations etc.

English language- mainly synonyms, antonyms, sentence errors, sentence corrections, fill in the blanks, comprehension and close test etc. correction etc.

Numerical Ability- Simplification, Average, Percentage, Time and Work, Area, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Time and Speed, Investment, HCF LCM, Age on Problem, Bar Graphs, Illustrated Graphs, Pie Charts. Date definition is the section that should be the focus.

Quantitative Aptitude- Quantitative Aptitude exam is very difficult, so it needs a lot of attention. Numerical aptitude tests assess candidates’ numerical abilities and problem-solving skills.

Course of main examination

The syllabus of IBPS Clerk Elementary and Main subjects is almost the same. Another subject has been added as general awareness in the main exam. Apart from this 1-2 more subjects have been added in other subjects. For general awareness, candidates need to have banking awareness, general awareness and good knowledge of current events of last 6 months. In the main, focus all your attention on DI and puzzles, seating arrangements. The level of the main exam is relatively difficult, so watch the syllabus of the main exam carefully.

General English

Changing sentences, less paragraph jumbles out of odd sentences, reading comprehension, fillers (double fillers, multiple sentence fillers, sentence fillers) Word based questions.

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Coding-decoding, guidelines, blood relations, justice questions, order and ranking, machine input-output, puzzles, seating arrangements, inequality, alpha-numerical-symbol series, data functionality, alphabet related questions, logical reasoning, computer and development history, Introduction to Computer Organization, Computer Memory, Computer Hardware and I / O Devices, Computer Software, Computer Language, Computer System, Computer Network, Internet, MS Office Suite and Shortcut Key, Basics of DBMS, Number System and Computer Security

Quantitative ability

Data Analysis or DI (Bar Graphs, Line Charts, Tables, Cassettes, Radar / Web, Pi Charts), Inequality (Quadratic Equations), Number Series, Estimation and Simplification, Data Efficiency, Quantitative Ability, Data Insufficiency, Various Arithmetic Problems (HCF) ) And LCM, profit and loss, SI and CI, era issues, work and time, speed-distance and time, probability, area scale, sorting and combination, average, quantity and progress, participation, boat and flow related issues, train issues , Mixing and charging, pipe and tank).

General / Financial Awareness

Financial awareness, government plans and policies, banking and insurance awareness, current affairs, static awareness.