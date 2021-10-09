ibps clerk exam in hindi: ibps exam: department wise preparation plan and tips for ibps clerk exam, learn here – ibps clerk exam pattern tips and tricks

The IBPS clerical examination is conducted in two stages. 1 Preliminary and 2 Main Exams To get a job successfully, candidates must complete both stages. The preliminary examination is to select the candidates for the main examination.

Pre-exam preparation for IBPS Clerk Exam



Since the pre-exam is only conducted to select candidates for the main exam, you only need to clear the cut-off. However, it is better to prepare for the IBPS clerk exam from the beginning and not just clear the cut off, as the main exam has three sections of prelims. The preliminary examination is of one hour duration. Three sections of pre-examination and no. The table of questions / maximum marks for each section is given below:

Section – Number of questions – Maximum marks – Time period

English language – 30 – 30 – 20 minutes

Quantitative Ability – 35 – 35 – 20 minutes

Ability to reason – 35 – 35 – 20 minutes

Total – 100 – 100 – 60 minutes

Plan your IBPS clerical exam preparation keeping in mind that you need to clear the cut off for each of the three sections.

IBPS Clerical Exam Preparation for English Language (Preliminary)

This section tests your basic proficiency in English – vocabulary and basic knowledge of English grammar

English language

1. Vocabulary

2. Original English grammar

3. Assessment

4. Spotting error

5. Close the test

6. Fill in the gaps

Keep the following points in mind when preparing the English language section of IBPS Clerk Prelims.

Read newspapers and magazines regularly and enter new words. It will also help you speed up your reading.

Follow the basic rules of grammar.

Solve practice questions regularly.

Preparation for IBPS Clerk Exam for Numerical Ability (Preliminary)

This is the most difficult section of IBPS Clerical Prelims as it involves applying a number of formulas. However, if you prepare well, this is also the highest scoring section. Remember the formula of each subject very well. Practice regularly to master the use of formulas to solve problems. Learn tricks and shortcuts to solve problems. Review the formula regularly and solve questions from topics that you find difficult.

Numerical ability

1. Simplification

2. Percentage

3. Average

4. Ratio and quantity

5. Simple and compound interest

6. Profit and loss

7. Time, speed and distance

8. Time and work

9. Number series

10. Number system

11. Data interpretation

IBPS Clerical Exam Rational Preparation (Preliminary)

If you understand the logic behind each subject and have practiced a lot, this section is extremely scoring.

Understand the theory behind each topic

Try 20 questions per day from any three subjects.

Ability to reason

1. Glossary

2. Blood ties

3. Cody

4. Linear and circular seating arrangements

5. Coded and mathematical inequality

6. Coding-Decoding

7. Distance and direction

8. Similarity / Classification

If you prepare your IBPS Clerk Exam with the above method, you will be able to sit for the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam with high marks.