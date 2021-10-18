IBPS Clerk: IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: Check out more than 7000 IBPS Clerk Vacancies, Pre-Exam and Main Exam Sample – IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Exam, Sample and Important Things at

Highlights IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification.

The prelims exam will be held in December 2021.

Check out the exam sample here.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has invited online applications for the post of Clerk (IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021). Through this recruitment, IBPS will recruit more than 7000 clerical posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for clerk recruitment on or before October 27 by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.



Eligible applicants for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 will have to appear for the online pre-exam in December 2021. Eligible candidates for IBPS Clerk Mains will be called. The main exam will be held in January-February 2022. Let’s see the sample of preliminary and main exam –

IPBS Preliminary Exam Sample (IBPSC Clerk Preliminary Exam Sample)

The prelims exam will have a total of 100 questions, with each question having one mark. In the pre-test, 30 questions (30 marks) of English language, 35 questions (35 marks) of numerical ability and 35 questions (35 marks) of reasoning ability will be asked. Candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the exam.

IBPS Main Exam Sample

The IBPS Clerk Main Examination will consist of 50 questions (50 marks) in General or Financial Awareness, 40 questions (40 marks) in General English, 50 questions (50 marks) in Reasoning and Computer Aptitude and 50 questions (50 marks) in Quantitative Aptitude. . The 200-mark paper will have a total of 190 questions and will be given 160 minutes to complete the exam.

Vacancy Details (IBPS Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 7855 vacancies will be filled in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Haryana through IBPS recruitment drive.



IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification

ibps official website