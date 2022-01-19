IBPS exam: Demand for postponement of IBPS PO and clerical exam, students said – Exam is not more important than life – ibps po Demand for postponement of clerical exam

Highlights The PO essential exam will likely be held on January 22.

The clerical essential exam will likely be held on January 25.

Each these exams are being demanded to be postponed.

Many checks have been postponed because of the growing incidence of the corona epidemic. Many exams like UP PCS to SSC Section 7 have been postponed. In the meantime, CGL and IBPS are demanding postponement of PO and Clerk exams. In our earlier report, we talked about the complaints of CGL students. On this information we’re telling you the issues of PO and clerk candidates. Actually, the PO Primary Exam will likely be held on January 22 and the Clerical Primary Exam will likely be held on January 25 by the Institute of Banking Personnel.



Candidates who sit for each these exams do not seem like prepared for the exam. A big quantity of candidates are opposing the exams. The students need the exams to be postponed for a while. Students are demanding postponement of exams by tweeting with the hashtags #IBPS_PO_POSTPONE and #IBPS_CLERK_POSTPONE. Students say that exams are not more important than life and IBPS ought to resolve on this as quickly as doable.

Candidate Janmejay Pratap tweeted and wrote, “Sir, please take note of this matter, we put together for this exam as soon as in a 12 months, however because of well being points many students can’t sit for the exam or they do not give their greatest. Please postpone the exam.”

Arya, the candidate, tweeted, “Daily many instances are arising and but the institute is adamant on the exam. Suspending the exam is a chance for the candidates who’re affected by covid. IBPS has postponed PO Mains.”

“Many of our students are corona optimistic. So how are we going to take the exams? Many exams have been postponed because of the epidemic. In such a state of affairs, suspending the exams for IBPS would not be an enormous resolution. We ought to be relieved by suspending the exam.