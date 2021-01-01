IBPS has released the provisional allotment reserve list, here are the direct links to check

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Regional Rural Bank, IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Result 2020 has been declared. Based on the numbers, the Provisional Allotment Reserve List for IBPS RRB PO & Clerk or Officer Scale I & Office Assistant 2020 has been released. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB CRP IX or 2020 exam can now check it online at ibps.in.

The provisional allotment reserve list can be viewed online till September 30, 2021. Candidates can check their result from the direct link given here to check result. The steps on how to check it are also given below.

How to check provisional allotment reserve list

To check the provisional allotment reserve list, candidates first visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link of Result for CRP RRB-IXs – Office Assistant & Officer Scale – I Provisional Allotment – ​​Reserve List link. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Many links will be given here.

Now click on the link whose provisional allotment list you want to check.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for this recruitment in Railways, no exam, no application fee

Meanwhile, IBPS RRB PO 2021 Scorecard has also been released on the official website. The main exam is scheduled for September 25. As for the result of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021, it is expected to happen soon. All those who have appeared for the Office Assistant Preliminary Exam are advised to keep an eye on the website for new updates.

The direct link to check CRP RRBs – IX Office Assistant – Provisional Allotment – ​​Reserve List is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb9oajun20/resoapla_aug21/login.php?appid=9e1a5d7b6736871f6c8ae30404e2a529.

The direct link to check CRP RRBs – IX Officer Scale I – Provisional Allotment – ​​Reserve List is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/res1pala_aug21/login.php?appid=21c84f4c76af82317cffd2cf1f4359da.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Recruitment will be done on so many posts of Group B, candidates will be selected in this way