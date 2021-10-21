ibps: IBPS PO Jobs: Learn how to get more than 4000 vacancies, government jobs and details of these bank PO posts – ibps po recruitment 2021 Apply for 4135 vacancies now, here government job details

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Application started.

You can apply online till November 4.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held in December.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (IBPS PO Jobs). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in. Vacancies have been filled for more than 4000 PO posts here.



This is a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for a bank job in the banking sector. The last date to fill the application is 10 November 2021, online applications have started from 20 October 2021. The important information of recruitment and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Details of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Posts

A total of 4135 vacancies will be filled through IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 campaign. For these 1600 vacancies general category, there are OBC – 1102 vacancies, SC – 679 vacancies, ST – 350 and EWS – 404 vacancies.

Who can apply?

Degree in a related subject from any recognized university. In addition, on October 1, 2021, eligible applicants must be at least 20 years of age and not older than 30 years of age. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be held from 4 to 11 December 2021, the results may be announced in December or January 2022. At the same time, the results of the main exam are expected to be announced in January 2022 and in February 2022. Eligible candidates can be interviewed in March 2022.

Recruitment will be done in these banks

This year 11 banks will participate in the recruitment drive – Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab And Sindh Bank.

