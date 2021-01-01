ibps: ibps rrb clerk result 2021: ibps clerk prelims result announced on ibps.in, how to check

Highlights IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Exam Results Announced.

5000 vacancies will be filled.

Learn how to check IBPS results.

IBPS RRB Clerk Removal 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of Clerk or Office Assistant Recruitment Examination 2021 for Regional Rural Banks (Regional Rural Banks or RRB) on 03 September 2021 (Friday). Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk or Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary Recruitment Examination can now check their result (IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2021) by visiting the official website of IBPS.



IBPS RRB Clerk prelims 2021 exam was conducted online on 14th August at various centers across the country. The IBPS recruitment exam was based on an Objective Type Multiple Choice question conducted for 45 minutes. In which a total of 800 questions were asked for a total of 80 marks.

Vacancy Details (IBPS Clerk Vacancy Details)

Through this recruitment drive, 5000 vacancies will be filled for the post of Clerk or Office Assistant in various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country under CRP RRBX. Candidates who have qualified in the pre-examination will have to appear in the main examination (IBPS Main). Online application for IBPS recruitment started from 08 June 2021 and continued till 28 June 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘IBPS RRB Clerk result’ link.

Step 3: Click on the link for the post you have applied for.

Step 4: A new window will open, enter the login credentials here.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and submit.

Step 6: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 7: Check it out, download it and get a printout.

IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary 2021 Results Direct Link

Official website