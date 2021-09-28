ibps.in: IBPS Jobs: ibps rrb clerk more than 5000 vacancies, how to download main admission card – for office assistant ibps rrb mains admission card on ibps.in 2021 out, steps to download

Highlights IBPS RRB Main Exam Admission Card Issued.

The main exam will be held on October 17.

Download your ticket from Ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Main Admission Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued IBPS RRB Mains Admission Card 2021 for IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2021. Candidates who had qualified for the Prelims Examination can now download their hall tickets on ibps.in from the official website of IBPS. Admission will be available on the website until October 17, 2021.



The main examination for the post of IBPS Clerk or Office Assistant will be held on 17th October at various examination centers across the country. A total of 10293 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (IBPS Jobs). There are a total of 5134 posts of Officer Assistants. The direct link to the IBPS Recruitment 2021 notification is given below. Here’s how to download tickets –

IBPS RRB Main Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: After entering the login credentials click on submit button.

Step 5: IBPS RRB Admission will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: Constable Jobs: Recruitment for Goa Police Constable Driver, 12th Pass Application, Salary is

Exam sample

The online test will include logic, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability. The number of questions will be 200 and the maximum marks will be 200. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Also read: BPSC 67th CCE Notification: Bihar BPSC 67th Joint Competitive Examination to be held in December, see notification

IBPS RRB Mains Admission 2021 Download Link

Official website

Notification link