ibps.in: ibps po interview 2021 Admission card released on ibps.in, steps to download here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued interview call letter for IBPS Probationary Officer or Management Trainee Recruitment 2021. Candidates who are eligible for the main examination held in January 2022 can check and download their IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Admission ticket download will be active till March 03.IBPS PO Main Exam Result was released on 10th February, 2022. Eligible candidates will now have to appear in the interview round. The date and time of the IBPS PO interview is given on the call letter. You can see below how to download the ticket.

ibps.in po Interview Call Letter 2021: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS Interview Call Letter’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click submit.

Step 4: The IBPS PO interview call letter will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Vacancy details

A total of 4135 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive in various banks including Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India. This includes 1600 seats for general category, 1102 seats for OBCs, 679 seats for SCs, 350 seats for STs and 404 seats for EWS. Admission to the IBPS PO interview round will be available from 14 February to 3 March 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

