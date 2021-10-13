ibps.in: IBPS PO Results 2021: IBPS RRB PO Main Results Announced for Recruitment Over 5000, Here is the link

Highlights IBPS RRB PO Recruitment Test Results Announced.

The main exam took place on 13 October.

More than 5000 vacancies will be filled.

IBPS PO RRB Main Results 2021: IBPS RRB PO Main Exam Result 2021 Announced. The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on October 13. Candidates appearing for this recruitment test can view the IBPS results by visiting the official website of IPBS at ibps.in.



RRB PO Mains Result 2021 has been announced today, 13th October 2021 by the organization conducting the examination. The results will be available on the portal till October 20, 2021. Candidates can now check their result from the direct link given below or by visiting ibps.in. The live link will be active until October 20 to check the results.

Candidates who have passed the Prelims Examination will appear for the Main Examination on 25th September 2021. Preliminary results were announced in August 2021. Candidates who pass IBPS RRB PO IBPS PO Mains exam will be called for interview after which final result will be declared. Finally, eligible candidates will be appointed as Probation Officers in Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB PO Main Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit IBPS official website ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Click here to view your result status for the online main exam for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

Step 4: Your result and score card will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

More than 5000 PO posts are to be recruited

Through this recruitment drive, more than 5,000 vacancies in Officer Scale-I, 2 and 3 PO posts will be filled. The interview call letter can be issued anytime this month on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the site for the latest updates regarding IBPS PO recruitment.

