ibps.in: IBPS Result 2021: IBPS RRB PO, SO Result Announced, Here is the direct link

IBPS Result 2021: IBPS RRB PO, SO Result Announced, Here is the direct link

Highlights IBPS RRB PO, SO Result Announced.

Results can be checked till December 30, 2021.

Interview schedule will be announced soon.

IBPS RRB PO, SO Results 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of IBPS RRB PO, SO Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examinations in IBPS Regional Rural Banks can check their results (IBPS RRB Result 2021) by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and password to check the result.



Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview round for recruitment to the posts of IBPS Officers Scale I, II, III. Candidates who pass the interview will be selected for the final recruitment for these posts. Interview schedule will be announced soon. Examinations were held on different dates for these posts. Below is a direct link to check the IBPS results.

BPS RRB PO, SO Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click here to see the number of candidates selected for RRB Officer Scale I, II and III. ‘ Click on the link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter the login credentials like registration number and password here.

Step 4: The final result of the candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Candidates are advised that the facility to download marks is available on the official website till December 30, 2021, after which the link will be deactivated.

IBPS PO SO Final Result Direct Link

Official website link