ibps.in: IBPS RRB PO Results 2021: How to check IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Results, find out when the main exam? – ibps rrb po 2021 results announced for main exam on ibps.in, steps to check

Highlights IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam Results 2021 Announced.

The main exam will be held in September 2021.

The preliminary examination was held in August.

IBPS RRB PO Removal 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB PO Exam held on August 1 and 7, 2021 can check and download their results from the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.



To check the result of the preliminary examination of IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2021 (IBPS Jobs), registration number or roll number and date of birth or password are required. IBPS results 2021 will be available on the official website till 31st August 2021. Let us know how to check the results and further process.

IBPS RRB PO Results 2021: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘IBPS RRB Officer Scale – I Results’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password here.

Step 4: Type the captcha code.

Step 5: IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Results 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: After checking it, download and take a printout for further reference.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021

Candidates who have qualified in IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2021 will have to appear in IBPS RRB Main Exam 2021 on 25th September 2021 (IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 kab).

Also read: Teacher Jobs: Opportunity for Government School Teachers to get Jobs, a total of 4619 vacancies on these subjects, see details

IBPS RRB PO Final Result 2021

The final result of IBPS RRB PO 2021 will be announced after the main examination. RRB PO Recruitment Process. IBPS will soon publish the RRB PO cut-off on the official website.

Also read: GDS Jobs: Learn 4000+ government jobs, salaries and important information for 10th pass in UP

ibps rrb po recruitment 2021

IBPS RRB PO is a three stage recruitment process. Eligible candidates will be recruited as Probation Officers (POs) in Regional Rural Banks of India. It is mandatory to complete the IBPS RRB cut-off at each stage of the recruitment process. IBPS is conducting recruitment drive for Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I, II and III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 Direct Link

Official website

