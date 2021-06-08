IBPS Issues Exam Schedule, Registration Begins. Check Details
IBPS RRB Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Choice has launched a notification inviting purposes to fill over 10,000 vacancies in Group A and Group B ranges. and eligible candidates can apply for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO or SO posts on the official web site of IBPS—ibps.in. Those that aspire to affix any of the RRBs listed at (A) as Group A -Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group B-Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose), are required to register for the Widespread Recruitment Course of (CRP for RRBs- X).
The web examinations for these posts can be carried out tentatively in August and September/ October 2021. The interviews can be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in session with applicable authority tentatively in November 2021. Learn full notification HERE
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Age Restrict
|Publish
|Age (as on June 1, 2021)
|Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose)
|18 years – 28 years
|Officer Scale I (Assistant Supervisor)
|18 years – 30 years
|Officer Scale II (Supervisor)
|21 years – 32 years
|Officer Scale III (Senior Supervisor)
|21 years – 40 years
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Emptiness Details
- Officer Scale I -3876 posts
- Officer Scale-II & III – 1283 posts
- Workplace Assistant – 5134 posts
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Observe These Steps to Apply
- Go to the official web site – ibps.in
- Click on on the appliance hyperlink scrolling on the highest of the homepage
- Click on on the related hyperlink for the put up you wish to apply
- Register your self
- Enter cellular quantity and e-mail tackle
- Log in utilizing yiur credentials
- Fill the IBPS RRB type
- Make fee
- Add the required paperwork
- Submit the shape
