IBPS #Issues #Exam #Schedule #Registration #Begins #Check #Details

IBPS RRB Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Choice has launched a notification inviting purposes to fill over 10,000 vacancies in Group A and Group B ranges. and eligible candidates can apply for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO or SO posts on the official web site of IBPS—ibps.in. Those that aspire to affix any of the RRBs listed at (A) as Group A -Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group B-Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose), are required to register for the Widespread Recruitment Course of (CRP for RRBs- X).

The web examinations for these posts can be carried out tentatively in August and September/ October 2021. The interviews can be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in session with applicable authority tentatively in November 2021. Learn full notification HERE

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Age Restrict

Publish Age (as on June 1, 2021) Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose) 18 years – 28 years Officer Scale I (Assistant Supervisor) 18 years – 30 years Officer Scale II (Supervisor) 21 years – 32 years Officer Scale III (Senior Supervisor) 21 years – 40 years

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Emptiness Details

Officer Scale I -3876 posts

Officer Scale-II & III – 1283 posts

Workplace Assistant – 5134 posts

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Observe These Steps to Apply