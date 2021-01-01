ibps Jobs: IBPS Admission Card 2021: ibps rrb Officer Standard II, III Admission card issued on ibps.in – ibps rrb Recruitment 2021 Admission card issued for officers ii, iii, live link

Highlights IBPS RRB Admission Card Issued.

RRB Officer Scale-II, III Examination will be held on 25th September.

Check out the IBPS RRB job details here.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 Admission: IThe Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has today issued admission papers for Officer Scale II, III Recruitment (IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Recruitment 2021) examinations in Regional Rural Banks, 14 September 2021. Candidates who have applied for the examination are eligible to visit ibps.in. You can download their Admission Card (IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021) from the official website of IBPS above.



A single examination for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III will be conducted by IBPS on 25th September 2021. The Officer Scale II exam will be conducted for a period of two and a half hours while the Officer Scale III exam will be conducted for two hours. For each incorrect answer marked, 1/4 of the marks given to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Check out how to download Admission and Vacancy Details here-

IBPS RRB Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on Notification for IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Call Letter.

Step 3: Click on the given link to download the call letter.

Step 4: Enter your details like registration number etc. in the given field.

Step 5: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the call letter and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: Sarkari Naukri 2021: Direct recruitment for more than 100 NIOS posts, salary above Rs 2 lakh

Further Process of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

For IBPS jobs, every candidate must get a minimum score in each online exam to be considered shortlisted for the interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, not more than three times the number of vacancies declared, sufficient candidates in each category will be called for interview subject to availability.

Also read: UPPCL Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get government job in UP power department, Rs. 2 lakhs. More than salary, see details

Vacancy Details (IBPS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer – 905 posts

Officer Scale-II IT Officer – 58 posts

Officer Scale-II CA – 27 posts

Treasury Officer Scale-II – 09 posts

Marketing Officer Scale-II – 43 posts

Agriculture Officer Scale-II – 34 posts

Officer Scale-III – 177 posts

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, III Admission Download Link

Official website