ibps Jobs: IBPS Admit Card 2021: IBPS Interview Call Letter has been issued for this recruitment, here is direct link – ibps Admit Card 2021 has been issued on ibps.in for interview of various posts, live link here

Highlights Issued IBPS interview admission tickets for various recruitments.

Download from ibps.in.

Here’s how to download a ticket.

IBPS Admission Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued IBPS Admissions for various positions including IT Engineer (Data Center), IT Database Administrator and Software Developer. Candidates can check and download their tickets by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in. To download the ticket, you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.



IT Engineers (Data Center), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend; Backend) can download IBPS Admissions from 3 to 17 December 2021. You can download Interview Call Letter (IBPS Interview Hall Ticket) from 3rd to 15th December 2021 for Hindi Officer Posts and from 3rd to 13th December 2021 for Faculty Research Associates. Below is the direct link to download IBPS Admission Card.

Also read: Opportunity to get a government job in Rajasthan, a total of 197 posts of motor vehicle sub-inspector, see full details

IBPS Interview for various positions Admission Card 2021: How to Download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘Click here to download your interview call letter for various positions in IBPS’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click here to download your interview call letter for IT Engineers (Data Center), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend; Backend), Hindi Officers and Faculty Research Officers.

Step 5: Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 6: The IBPS interview call letter will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Also read: Teacher jobs: Bihar govt to recruit more than 1 lakh teachers, notification soon, says Minister

Admission ticket direct link

Official website link