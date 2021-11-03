ibps Jobs: IBPS has released bumper government recruitment, total 1828 vacancies for SO post, prelims and main when to know? – 2021 recruitment notification issued to fill a total of 1828 vacancies as ibps

Highlights IBPS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Bumper recruitment for specialist officer positions.

The prelim exam will be held in December 2021.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued notification for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Specialist Officer Recruitment 2021. There is a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for a bank job. More than 1800 vacancies will be filled through IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 campaign.



As per the notification issued by IBPS, online application of Specialist Officer will start from 03 November 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting IBPS’s official website ibps.in on or before November 23. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. A direct link to the IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 notification is also given below.

Prelims exam will be held in December 2021 (IBPS SO Prelims exam 2021)

Application start date – 3 November 2021

Last date to apply – 23rd November 2021

Online Preliminary Exam – 26 December 2021

Main Exam – January 30, 2022

Vacancy Details (IBPS SO Vacancy 2021 Details)

IT Officer – 220 posts

Agriculture Sector Officer – 884 posts

Official Language Officer – 84 posts

Law Officer – 44 posts

HR / Personnel Officer – 61 posts

Marketing Officer – 535 posts

Total number of vacancies – 1828 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates with degree in the relevant field from any recognized university or institute can apply. Post-wise educational details can be seen in the notification. Applicants must be at least 20 years old and at most 30 years old by November 23, 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Application fee

SC / ST / PWBD category candidates will have to pay Rs.175 as application fee. Candidates in all other categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 and candidates can visit the official website of IBPS for more relevant details.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website